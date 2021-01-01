Fossil Men's Chapman Quartz Leather Multifunction Watch, Color: Black, Brown (Model: FS5635)

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible. This 42mm Chapman features a black sunray dial, multifunction movement and a brown leather strap. Case size: 42mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with multifunction display; mineral crystal lens; imported Genuine brown leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands Water resistant to 165 feet (50 M): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling