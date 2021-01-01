Men's Rockport Charlee Plain Toe Oxford

Style and durability is the name of the game in the Rockport Charlee Plain Toe Oxford. Day or night, this business shoe keeps your feet comfortable and dry, it has an EVA footbed and midsole that absorb impact, and Hydro-Shield™ waterproof coating that keeps the elements at bay. Whether he's heading to the office or for a night out, the wearer of these styles walks out the door ready to tackle anything. Features and Benefits Lace up EVA cushioned footbed Hydro-Shield™ waterproofing repels water with a combination of seam sealing and non-wicking materials Stitching details EVA outsole provides flexible lightweight impact absorption