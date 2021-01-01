Saks Fifth Avenue Made in Italy Men's Check Wool & Flax Sport Coat - Blue - Size 44 R

EXCLUSIVELY AT SAKS OFF FIFTH. Tonal check jacket brings seasonal comfort in a natural blend of wool and flax linen. Garment made from fabric woven in Italy by Cloth Ermenegildo Zegna. Notch lapels with buttonhole Long sleeves Button cuffs Single-breasted button front Chest welt pocket Two waist patch pockets Four interior pockets Viscose lining Wool/flax Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT. Direct Men's - M Tailored Clothing > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Saks Fifth Avenue Made in Italy. Color: Blue. Size: 44 R.