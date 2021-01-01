Men's Checked Slim Fit Poplin Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt - Goodfellow & Co Xavier Navy XL, Xavier Blue

The Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt from Goodfellow and Co™ will instantly update your day-to-day style. This men's printed shirt is made from cotton with a hint of spandex for breathable and flexible wear that moves with you no matter where the day takes you. This slim-fit shirt features a collared front with full button-down placket, a box-pleated back yoke across the shoulders, and a below-waist curved hemline for easy tuck-in or -out options. Roll up the sleeves and layer it unbuttoned over a tank top or crewneck tee paired with jeans or joggers for a casual vibe, or tuck into your favorite trousers for a dressed-up vibe. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: XL. Color: Xavier Navy. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Check.