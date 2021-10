This graphic sweatshirt made of pure cotton is elevated with a signature animal graphic with logo lettering and cheetah in a box. Ribbed crewneck Long sleeves Ribbed cuffs and hem Cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Regular fit About 26" from shoulder to hem. Direct Men's - M Designer Sportswear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Roberto Cavalli. Color: Black. Size: XL.