TISSOT Men's Chemin des Tourelles Squelette Mechanical Watch, 42mm in Other at Nordstrom Rack

The collection is a tribute to the address in Le Locle that has been Tissot's head office since 1907: the "Chemin des Tourelles". The piece represents the Swiss significance of Tissot's acclaimed history while looking forward to the future. Inspired by the history of Tissot, our objective was to give the collection a modern orientation. One of the biggest watches within the Tissot T-Classic collection, the Tissot Chemin des Tourelles brings together classic design with modern dimensions. The collection won first prize in the International Chronometry Competition in 2015. 3 years of warranty. Style #: T0994051141800. Gender: Men's. Case Material: Stainless steel. Dial Color: Other. Movement: Mechanical Manuel. Crystal: Sapphire. Bracelet Material: Stainless steel. Closure Type: Deployant. Case Size: 42mm. Case Thickness: 11.10 mm. Water Resistance: 50 meters. Made in Switzerland