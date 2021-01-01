Sanuk Men's Chiba Shoe - 12 - Black

The Sanuk Men's Chiba Shoe is a sandal shoe for lazy comfort any day of the week. The Chiba is all about comfort, with a little more protection up top than a sandal would afford. The soft and cushy molded EVA Footbed is a glorious place to rest the bottoms of your feet, and when combined with the Happy U Outsole, is ready to take you across city sidewalks, Boardwalks, and across the sand. The Footbed is even has an Aegis Antimicrobial additive, to deter the stink of a long day on your feet. The heavy textile Upper and liner is durable and strong with a fraid edge detail to keep you looking cool. Transport your mind to the beach via soft comfort, even if your feet can't get there everyday. Features of the Sanuk Men's Chiba Shoes Heavy canvas Upper with frayed edge and soft canvas lining High rebound, molded EVA Footbed featuring aegis antimicrobial additive Happy U sponge rubber Outsole Vegan and vegetarian