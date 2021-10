Show off your silly side! The adidas Originals Goofy Crew 2 is inspired by Disney's Goofy, who competed in the world's biggest sporting competition in an animated movie made in the ‘40s. Bring Goofy back to sports stardom in this sweatshirt. Goofy graphics provide a fun, casual style. Ribbed crewneck ensures a comfortable fit. 100% cotton French terry. Imported.