Rab Men's Cirrus Jacket - XL - Black

Features of the Rab Men's Cirrus Jacket Pertex quantum ripstop nylon fabrics Are soft and packable New cirrus HighLoft recycled synthetic Insulation under helmet snug Fitting elasticated hood Full length front YKK Vislon zip YKK zipped hand pockets and 1 inner pocket Lightweight stretch cuffs and adjustable hem Fabric Details Fabric: Recycled 30D Nylon pertex quantum, 50g/m2, with DWR Lining: Recycled 20D Nylon, 41g/m2 Insulation: New cirrus HighLoft 100% Recycled synthetic Insulation powered by Thermore Composition: 100% Recycled Polyamide outer with 100% Recycled Polyamide lining