From trespass

Trespass Mens Clasp Padded Gilet/Bodywarmer (Red) - XL - Also in: S, XS, XXS

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

3 low profile zipped pockets. - Drawcord hem. - Inner storm flap. - TP50 Coldheat.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com