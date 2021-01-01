Men's TOMS Classic Alpargata Slip-On Shoe

With roots in traditional Argentinian culture, the unassuming design of the TOMS Classic Alpargata slip-on shoe is representative of an equally simple humanitarian mission: the one for one movement. One for one is as simple as this: you buy a pair of TOMS shoes, and TOMS will donate a new pair of shoes to a child in need. Knowing that you're making the world a better place will make the simple canvas upper with a diagonal seaming, v-shaped elastic goring, signature toms toe stitch, suede insole, latex arch support, and one-piece rubber outsole of the classic slip-on Alpargata all the more enjoyable. Features and Benefits Classic Alpargata style Textile upper Elastic gore for easy fit Pig skin or canvas footbed