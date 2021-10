This Callaway men's golf polo is a combination of comfort and style. It has a three-color stripe pattern that stands out stylishly on the fairway. The performance fabric has stretch for ease of movement and a smooth swing. Opti-Dri ™ moisture-wicking and cooling technologies pull sweat and heat away from your skin keeping you cool and dry. Play in comfort with built-in UPF 40 protection helping to keep your skin safe from the sun's harmful rays.