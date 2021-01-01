Smartwool Men's Classic Hike Light Cushion Crew Sock - Medium - Military Olive

The Smartwool Men's Classic Hike Light Cushion Crew Sock is a traditional merino wool sock with a modern upgrade for hiking comfort. Socks first, then shoes or boots. Whatever footwear you prefer, the merino wool blend now Features ZQ-certified wool and a bit of recycled nylon, giving a big High five to the mother earth you love to explore. Soft against the foot, a light layer of cushion underfoot and temperature regulation that can take on all four seasons. Sustainable while still focusing on contentment from toe to heel. Features of the Smartwool Men's Classic Hike Light Cushion Crew Sock Our first sock construction, only now featuring recycled nylon (content varies by style) Elasticized arch brace for secure Fit Flat knit toe seam for additional comfort Fabric Details 56% Merino Wool, 11% Nylon, 31% Recycled Nylon, 2% Elastane