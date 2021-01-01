Tommy Hilfiger men's Classic Hooded Puffer Jacket (Standard and Big & Tall), Red/Ice/Navy, 3X Big

WARMING FEATURES: This nylon puffer jacket has the role of blocking out the cold; It contains advantageous features such as rib knit storm cuffs and a fleece lined stand collar; Each feature adds to the insulation of the jacket FUNCTIONALITY: A center front zipper along with two side pockets gives viable storage; The fleece lined collar contains adjustable draw cords for insulation and warmth STYLISH FEATURES: The jacket demonstrates the signature look of Tommy Hilfiger with an embroidered flag on the left chest; The cuffs also exuberate authenticity with a Tommy Flag placed on the inside of the cuff