Rockport Men's Classic Loafer Penny, Black II, 9 Wide

Polished and refined, the Classic Loafer Lite Penny by Rockport® was designed with comfort and style for any occasion in mind. Upper made with smooth, easy to clean genuine leather. Boasts added cushioning designed to help shock absorption in the heel. Easy slip-on style dress loafer. Features a sponge EVA footbed designed to conform to the shape of the foot to help provide a personalized fit. Polyurethane outsole helps provide durable shock absorption to help reduce foot fatigue. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 11, width M (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.