Classic 3 button placket with plain horn buttons. - Stand-up collar for increased shape retention. - Side vents for ease of movement. - Hemmed sleeves, locker patch. - Size Chest (to fit) XS - 34" S - 36" M - 38/40" L - 42" XL - 44/46" 2XL - 48" 3XL* - 50/52" * 3XL only available in these colors. - XS only available in these colors. - Fabric 100% Ringspun Cotton Heather Grey - 95% Cotton, 5% Polyester Weight 225 gsm. - Gender: Men