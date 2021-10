Stainless Steel Case Material - 40 mm Case Diameter - 6.7 mm Case Thickness - Calendar Slim Movement Function - Quartz Movement - Mineral Crystal Glass - 30M Water Resistance - Two-Tone Case Color - Blue Dial Color - Two-Tone Strap From the Diamonds Collection. New 8-diamond blue dial, stainless steel and gold-tone accents on case and bracelet with double-press deployment closure, three-hand calendar, flat mineral glass. In the Box - Mens Classic Silver and Gold Watch - Documentation