Kenneth Cole New York Men's Classic Stainless Steel & Silicone Strap Watch

From the Classic Collection. Kenneth Cole New York's men's watch offers a classic and sporty look. The slim black ion-plated stainless steel case is complemented by a blue silicone band. Japanese quartz movement Stationary bezel Push/pull crown Blue dial Arabic numeral at 12 o'clock Bar hour markers Date display at 3 o'clock Second hand Stainless steel case Silicone strap Tang buckle clasp Limited two-year warra. Center Core - M Jewelry/watches > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Kenneth Cole New York.