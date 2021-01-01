adidas Men's climalite 9'' Boxer Briefs 2 Pack, XL, Black

Comfort, performance and sport come together for your convenience with the adidas Men’s climalite 9’’ Boxer Briefs 2 Pack. These fitted athletic boxer briefs provide you with all-day comfort with a 9’’ inseam that doesn’t ride up and cause discomfort while you’re out for a run or lifting at the gym. Stretch fabric allows you to have full range of motion, and quick-drying climacool® fabric keeps you feeling cool and dry. FEATURES: Performance boxers deliver all-day comfort climacool® technology delivers a breathable fit and feel Soft, stretchy fabric is designed with moisture-wicking technology Soft stitching and tagless waistband ensure a comfortable fit 9’’ seam and no-ride-up construction prevent chafing and rubbing Quick-drying material ensures you stay cool and dry Mesh lined pouch delivers breathable support