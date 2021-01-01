Men's Dunham Cloud

The days are getting shorter and the hills and mountains beckon. Answer the call with the Cloud - a mid-cut waterproof boot that is perfect for any weekend adventure. From its speed lace eyelet system to its slip resistant TRU-TRAK® outsoles, the Cloud can take you anywhere you want to go. Features and Benefits Adjustable Lace Closure Fiberglass stability shank embedded into midsole supports the arch and helps create a smoother gait Full grain leather upper Medicare / HCPCS code = A5500, may be eligible for Medicare reimbursement Removable molded EVA and Memory Foam Footbed Seam-Sealed Waterproof Construction Slip Resistance - ASTM F1677 Mark II in Wet/Dry Conditions Solid rubber outsole TRU-TRAK® multi-directional outsole grip configuration provides maximum traction and surface contact Waterproof Materials Shaft Height: 4 1/2"