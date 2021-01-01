Nike Mens Nike Club Jogger - Mens Black/White Size L

Wrap yourself in the unbeatable comfort of the Nike Club Jogger. The brushed-back fleece fabric construction of these joggers keeps you cozy and relaxed as the temperature goes down. Flaunting the Swoosh logo intertwined with floral accents in rich embroidery, the Nike Club Jogger lets you step out in style. Nike Club Jogger features: Standard fit gives an easy and relaxed feel. Adjustable elastic waist provides a stretchy and snug fit. Side pockets and back pocket help stash essentials. Ribbed cuffs offer a snug and secure fit. Machine wash. Body/Side pocket palm side: 80% cotton/20% polyester; Side pocket knuckle side/Back pocket: 100% cotton. Imported.