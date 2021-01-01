DSG Men's Cold Weather Compression Mock Neck Long Sleeve Shirt, Large, Black

If you’re determined to train no matter the weather, the DSG® Men’s Cold Weather Compression Mock Neck Long Sleeve Shirt is exactly what you need. The compression-fit shirt features a wicking technology to keep you dry, brushed interior fabric to keep you warm, and flatlock stitching for movable comfort. Take your training outside in the DSG® Men’s Cold Weather Compression Mock Neck Long Sleeve Shirt. Fit & Design Compression fit long sleeve shirt Controlled compression for a supportive, easy-to-move fit Flatlock seaming provides a smooth, next-to-skin feel Mock neckline for extra coverage Smooth jersey fabric with brushed interior for warmth Available in solid and heather designs DSG® logo sleeve graphic Technology Wicking – Absorbs moisture to keep your skin dry Want to learn more about the DSG brand? Check out our brand story here.