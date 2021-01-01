Under Armour Men's ColdGear Armour Compression Mock Neck Long Sleeve Shirt, Medium, Blue

The Under Armour® Men’s ColdGear® Armour Compression Shirt helps you take your training to the next level. Smooth ColdGear® fabrication keeps you warm when the temperature drops, while moisture-wicking properties and anti-odor technology keep you dry and fresh. Flat, chafe-free seams provide extra comfort during activity. Find enhanced endurance and power in the improved UA ColdGear® Mock Neck Compression Shirt. FEATURES: Compression fit long sleeve shirt True compression fit enhances circulation and encourages faster post-workout muscle recovery ColdGear® dual-layer fabric has a brushed interior to trap heat and a slick, fast-drying exterior to keep you dry 4-way stretch construction enhances your mobility in any direction Signature Moisture Transport System wicks sweat away from the body to keep you dry Antimicrobial technology stops the growth of odor causing microbes Flatlock, anti-chafe seams prevent irritation Updated, ergonomic mock neck design with Armour wordmark on back collar Fabric: 87% polyester / 13% elastane Style: 1265648