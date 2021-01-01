Under Armour Mens Under Armour ColdGear Armour Compression Tights - Mens Charcoal Light Heather/Black Size M

Battle the cold weather with these men's Under Armour ColdGear Armour Compression Tights engineered to keep you warm. Ultra-warm, brushed interior with a slick, fast-drying exterior to keep you warm and dry. Mesh gusset and inseam panels provide strategic ventilation to keep you comfortable in high-heat areas. Four-way stretch fabric allows for greater mobility. Moisture Transport System wicks sweat to keep you dry and comfortable. Anti-odor technology keeps your gear fresher, longer. Chafe-free seams reduce skin irritation. ColdGear® is best for weather between 0 and 55 degrees. 87% polyester/13% spandex. Imported.