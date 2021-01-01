Under Armour Men's ColdGear Infrared Baselayer Long Sleeve Golf Shirt, Medium, Academy/Metallic Silver

Fit & Design: Tailored fit, long sleeve baselayer Mock collar construction for added coverage and protection Long sleeves Quick-drying, dual-layer fabric features an ultra-warm, brushed interior that is soft and comfortable against your skin 4-way stretch fabric allows for easy and comfortable movement in every direction Technology: ColdGear® Infrared technology uses a soft, thermo-conductive coating to absorb and retain body heat UA Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability Additional Details: Machine wash cold with like colors Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed Do not iron Do not use softeners Do not dry clean