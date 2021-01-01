Men's Cole Haan Grand.ØS Charcoal Gray Slim Fit Suit

Suit separates allow you to choose pant and coat sizes separately for a better fit. This performance suit separates coat by Cole Haan is tailored from a fine wool-blend fabric with stretch for ease of movement and an ideal fit. It is half lined for comfortable warm weather wear. Pair it with its matching slacks (sold separately). The ability to choose coat and pant sizes independently will ensure versatility and optimal wear. Coat: Slim Fit. Two button. Notch lapel. Side vents. Half lined Pants: Slim Fit. Flat front. Lined to the knee. Unfinished hem to tailor to your measurements 70% wool 25% polyester 5% spandex. Dry Clean Only.