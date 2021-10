Crafted from 100% cotton this pleated shirt is from the Dsquared2 collection and features long sleeves with buttoned cuffs and button down fastening. Finished with pin design going through the collar and classic collar finish. The style of the Canadian twins, who founded the successful label Dsquared2, is known for the unique mixture of provocative streetstyle, Canadian cool and italian tailoring: "Our clothes are supposed to look real. People should appear cool rather than overdressed."