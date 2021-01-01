Creed Men's Cologne EDP - Aventus 3.3-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Men

Aventus 3.3-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Men. Strong notes of black currant and birch intermingle in this essence of emperors to surround you in a powerful appeal with a sweet pineapple accent.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.3.3 oz.Notes: pineapple, black currant, birch, amber and muskMade in France Note: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.