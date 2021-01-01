Lacoste Men's Cologne - Essential 4.2-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Men

Essential 4.2-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Men. Woodsy notes invigorate his strong, confident side with a heart of light rose wrapped in fresh tangerine and warm patchouli. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.4.2 oz.Top notes: cassia, bergamot, tangerine and tomato leafMiddle notes: pepper and roseBase notes: sandalwood and patchouliMade in the UKNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.