Gucci Men's Cologne EDT - Guilty 1.6-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Men

Guilty 1.6-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Men. Woody and aromatic, this everyday fragrance exudes natural confidence with notes of citrus, cedar and sharp pepper. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.1.6 oz.Top notes: citrus, lavender and pink pepperMiddle notes: orange blossom and neroliBase notes: patchouli, cedar and amberMade in FranceNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.