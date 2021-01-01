Dolce & Gabbana Men's Cologne - Intenso 6.7-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Men

Intenso 6.7-Oz. Eau de Parfum - Men. Add a luxurious twist to his self-care routine with this refreshing fragrance bursting with invigorating notes that transition effortlessly from day to evening to play. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above.6.7 oz.Top notes: aquatic notes, basil, marigold, geranium Middle notes: milkwood, lavender, tobacco, hay absolute, bran absolute Base notes: labdanum, sandalwood, cypressMade in the UKNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.