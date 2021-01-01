Issey Miyake Men's Cologne - L'Eau d'Issey 4.2-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Men

L'Eau d'Issey 4.2-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Men. Enrich his day with this Issey Miyake fragrance featuring a woody-aquatic blend of scents.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.4.2 oz.Notes: grapefruit essence, marine accord, white patchouli, mayrose, mint, mate, musk and vetiverMade in FranceNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.