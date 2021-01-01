Burberry Men's Cologne N/A - The Beat 1.7-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Men

The Beat 1.7-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Men. Bring a boost to his self-confidence by introducing a new scent to his rotation with this spray boasting a blend of black pepper, violet and thyme supported by woody notes. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image. 1.7 fl. oz.Top notes: black pepper, citron and violet Middle notes: geranium and thyme Base notes: vetiver and woody notesMade in FranceNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.