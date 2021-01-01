Versace Men's Cologne NO - The Dreamer 3.4-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Men

The Dreamer 3.4-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Men. Satisfy his romantic soul with this dream-worthy scent featuring notes of aromatic geranium and spicy clary sage.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.3.4 oz.Top notes: clary sage, lavender and mandarinMiddle notes: geranium, rose and tobaccoBase notes: cedar and tonka beanMade in ItalyNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.