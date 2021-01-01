Docs leathers. Docs silhouettes. New lightweight construction. In our Casual collection, we rework our classics through a contemporary lens. These 8-eye boots are built on rugged Tract outsole with all our core DNA in place: yellow stitching and a scripted heel loop. They come with a spare set of hiker-inspired laces. Crazy Horse is a heavyweight leather with a tough, textured appearance — designed to look worn in from the first step. Made with a comfortable, durable cemented construction. | Dr. Martens, Men's Combs Crazy Horse Leather Casual Boots in Dark Brown, Size 13