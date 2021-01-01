Van Heusen Men's Comfort Stretch Reversible Belt, Dress Brown/Black, Extra-Large (Pant Size 42"-44")

STRETCHES FOR MORE COMFORT: The stretch lining of the belt gives you up to 2 inches of extra comfort. Don't ever feel too tight when wearing this versatile dress belt. REVERSIBLE BELT: This versatile belt by Van Heusen gives you two dress style options in just one belt. Pull the buckle at hinge and rotate it to align with desired strap. Perfect for a man on the go. SOPHISTICATED TOUCH: Add a sophisticated touch to all your business attire with this reversible and stretch belt. Also, ideal to dress up your casual outfits on weekends. Strap width is 1 3/8” width. SIZE AND CARE DIRECTIONS: For best fit, shop belt size 2” larger than your pant size. For example, if your pant size is 34” shop belt size Medium-36”. For best care, spot clean only.