From hanes

Hanes Men's Comfort Wash Fleece Sweatshirt - Railroad Gray Heather L

$14.59
In stock
Buy at target

Description

Part of the new Hanes ComfortWash Collection, this vintage washed, garment dyed sweatshirt feels as good as it looks.Hanes Men's ComfortWash Garment Dyed Fleece Sweatshirt is made from US-grown cotton, sourced from American farms. The sweatshirt is a 7.2 ounce cotton-blend fleece that is soft and cozy against your skin. This sweatshirt features a ribbed, set-in collar, waistband and cuffs for durability. Double-needle, cover-seamed neck with lay flat collar that keeps its shape, wash after wash. Available in a variety of colors, this classic crew neck sweatshirt is sure to be your new favorite. Color: Railroad Gray. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com