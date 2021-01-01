Hanes Men's Comfort Wash Fleece Sweatshirt - Railroad Gray Heather L

Part of the new Hanes ComfortWash Collection, this vintage washed, garment dyed sweatshirt feels as good as it looks.Hanes Men's ComfortWash Garment Dyed Fleece Sweatshirt is made from US-grown cotton, sourced from American farms. The sweatshirt is a 7.2 ounce cotton-blend fleece that is soft and cozy against your skin. This sweatshirt features a ribbed, set-in collar, waistband and cuffs for durability. Double-needle, cover-seamed neck with lay flat collar that keeps its shape, wash after wash. Available in a variety of colors, this classic crew neck sweatshirt is sure to be your new favorite. Color: Railroad Gray. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.