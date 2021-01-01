Hanes Men's ComfortWash Garment-Dyed Short Sleeve Tee with Pocket, Small , White

Part of the new Hanes ComfortWash Collection, this vintage washed, garment-dyed top feels as good as it looks.Cotton sourced from American farmsVintage washed and garment dyed for a retro look and feel5.5-oz. 100% ringspun cotton tee is super soft and comfortable Features: Tag Free, CoolingClosure Type: Pullover HeadFit: Regular FitNeckline: Crew NeckPockets: 1 Chest Slip PocketSleeve Length: Short SleeveFabric Content: 100% CottonFabric Description: JerseyCare: Tumble Dry, Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported