5.11 Tactical Men's Company CST 2.0 Composite Toe Tactical Boots, Black

Excellent everyday boots, the 5.11 Tactical® Men's Company 2.0 composite toe tactical boots offer professional looks and performance. These slip-on tac boots with safety toes feature a cushioned color, easy-off kick plate, cushioned Shock Mitigation System® and non-slip, high-traction lugged outsoles for an ideal balance of unwavering comfort and dependable traction. SAFETY: Composite toe meets ASTM F2413-05 M I/75 C/75 EH PR DESIGN: Slip-on design Polished, full-grain leather upper Neoprene Quick Call collar for cushioning and stability 5.11 Kick Plate for easy boot removal Composite shank for lightweight support IN-SHOE COMFORT: Moisture-wicking lining OrthoLite® sock-liners Shock Mitigation System® Injection-molded Phylon midsole DURABILITY & TRACTION: Oil- and slip-resistant, no-squeak outsole Multi-directional climbing lugs for enhanced traction and control ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Fit: ProFit. 5.11 Tactical® ProFit footwear feature a high-volume, roomy fit construction that features a heel drop greater than 15mm.