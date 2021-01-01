FootJoy Men's Contour Casual Golf Shoes, Brown, 10.5 N US

Waterproof leather - full grain leather uppers provide breathability and waterproof protection Contour last - full rounded toe character, full across forefoot, standard instep and heel. The last bottom has been contoured to closer match the shape of the foot Cushioned fit - The lightweight Cushioned fit-bed insole provides extreme underfoot comfort and heel Support. The fit-bed insole ensures a comfortable underfoot environment by dampening shock while walking Enhanced traction - This dual density rubber outsole is a proprietary compound that provides turf gripping performance and durability Closure type: Lace-Up