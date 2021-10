Pique polo with self fabric side panels. - Tonal flat lock stitch detail on panel seams. - Contrast woven placket and inner collar band. - Self fabric collar. - Zigzag contrast stitching on placket box. - Contrast herringbone tape in side vents. - Contrast tipping on cuffs. - 4 button placket with dyed to match buttons. - Size Chest to fit S - 34/36", M - 37/39", L - 40/42", XL - 43/45", 2XL -46/48". - Fabric 100% Cotton Weight 200gsm. - Gender: Men