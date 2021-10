Benefiting from CoolPlus wicking fabric properties for extreme breathability and moisture management. - A double pique knit for comfort and appearance. - Snag resistant, crease resistant, excellent wash performance with exceptional color fastness. - Side panels for a semi fitted shape. - Three button placket with ribbed knit collar and arm cuff. - Twin-needle stitching to the hem. - Materials: 100% Polyester. - Gender: Men