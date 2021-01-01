Shock Doctor Men's Core Bioflex Cup, Adult, Gray

The Shock Doctor® Men's Core™ Bioflex™ cup will provide you with the comfort and protection you need to play with confidence. A low-profile, single-layer protection design allows for a barely-there fit. The Gel Perimeter Pad ensures unrestricted range of motion while the bio-shape design has built in vents for better airflow. Get in the game with the Core™ Bioflex™ Cup from Shock Doctor®. FEATURES: Single-layer impact protection Recommended for all athletes Bio-shape design fits the natural curves of the body for a more secure fit Gel Perimeter Pad ensures a comfortable fit without restricting range of motion Vented Bio-shape body promotes airflow Model: 201 SHOCK DOCTOR ATHLETIC CUP SIZING CHART: Peewee: Recommended for ages 7 and younger Youth: Recommended for ages 7-9 Teen: Recommended for ages 10-14 Adult: Recommended for ages 15 and older