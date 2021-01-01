Men's Rocky Cornstalker NXT GTX WP Insulated Boot RKS0464

Set off on your next hunt wearing the Rocky Cornstalker NXT GORE-TEX® Waterproof Insulated Boot RKS0464. This outdoor hunting boot features GORE-TEX® waterproofing that keeps your feet dry, and the EnergyBed footbed and fiberglass shank offer added stability and rebound, making it extremely comfortable. The dirt release rubber bob outsole can handle rough terrain. Features and Benefits Part of the Cornstalker NXT Collection GORE-TEX® waterproofing Realtree EDGE™ camo Bon Welt construction EnergyBed footbed Fiberglass shank Pull tab Lightweight EVA midsole 800g 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation Dirt release rubber bob outsole