Men's Rocky Cornstalker NXT GTX WP Insulated Boot RKS0466

Tread some of the roughest paths wearing the Rocky Cornstalker NXT GORE-TEX® Waterproof Insulated Boot RKS0466. This tough and rugged outdoor hunting boot features Realtree Timber™ camo, GORE-TEX® waterproofing, and 400g 3M™ Thinsulate™ ultra insulation that make it perfect for the hunt. The EnergyBed footbed and a fiberglass shank offer added stability and rebound, while the dirt release rubber bob outsole offers excellent traction. Features and Benefits Part of the Cornstalker NXT Collection GORE-TEX® waterproofing Realtree Timber™ camo Bon Welt construction EnergyBed footbed Fiberglass shank Pull straps Lightweight EVA midsole 400g 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation Dirt release rubber bob outsole