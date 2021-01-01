Traditional styling comes into its own with this classic Elder Henley Shirt made from single jersey 100% natural raw cotton. Full-length sleeves, turn up fabric cuffs and three-button neck opening to create this authentic Henley Shirt. Features: - Full-length sleeves with turn-up cuffs - Reverse-out stitching - Colour-matched branded buttons - Scooped hem - Classic neck-opening with three buttons - Overlock top stitch secures bottom shirt trim - Cotton Placket Try not to wash cotton too often. Wash at no more than 30c. Do not tumble dry. Men's Blue Cotton & sons The New Elder Henley Shirt Smoky Large & SONS Trading Co