Men's Black Cotton Fleece Blend Sweater Small Ocean Rebel

The Fleece Blend Sweater is a Staple Crew Neck Sweatshirt that has a modern drop shoulder seam, waistband, and ribbed cuffs, constructed from a silky soft and breathable fleece blend. It's the perfect all-season go-to sweatshirt. Center front chest embroidery paired with "Release The Rebel In You" on the back center top neck. Material: 52% Cotton, 48% Polyester Fleece, 7.0 oz. Machine Wash Delicate. Hang to Dry.