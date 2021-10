Whether you’re hitting the gym or in need of some rest and recovery, the DSG® Men’s Cotton Fleece Joggers offer ultra-comfortable and effortless style. Jogger style legs with ribbed ankle cuffs keep the pant in place and let you show off your shoes. Fit & Design: Classic fit jogger pants Made of soft cotton-fleece material Waistband with adjustable drawcord Side hand pockets Ribbed ankle cuffs Additional Details: Inseam: 29” Want to learn more about the DSG brand? Check out our brand story here.