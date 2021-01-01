The Winter Sun Collection was originally designed by Oliver Goldsmith in 1969. The collection features lightly tinted sun lenses intended to remove the brightness of interior lights or the sun's glare on a winter's day. They can even be used to ease the strain on eyes from digital devices. For today's collection, we have taken some of our most popular styles and produced them in a smaller size, so they are more suitable for indoor and winter use. The Lord is possibly one of OG's most iconic frames. Originally worn by the one and only Michael Caine whilst being photographed by the celebrated photographer David Bailey. It's strong angles and classic 1960's shaping make it one of our most popular styles. Handmade in Italy from the finest cotton acetate and premium UVA/UVB sun lenses. 100% UVA / UVB Protection Guaranteed While your sunglasses have been designed and manufactured under the highest quality standards in the industry, it is important that they are properly cared for. If you follow these simple guidelines, your sunglasses should provide you with many years of enjoyment. 1.Clean your lenses regularly with a clean cotton cloth using mild soap and water. a. Place lenses under warm running water to remove particles of dirt and dust. b. Dry gently with a clean cotton cloth. c. Do not use dirty or abrasive cloths which could alter the feature of their filters 2.Never loosen or remove any of the screws. 3.Avoid extreme conditions of heat and cold, like the dashboard of your car. 4.Keep your sunglasses in their protective case when they are not being worn. 5.Never lay the lenses face down on a hard surface. Men's Brown Cotton Lord Wintersun Gingerbread Oliver Goldsmith Sunglasses