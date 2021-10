On the hunt? These dogs are a sure babe-magnet. The Mitchell shirt is part of our Dragon brand. This luxurious printed woven shirt has a button down collar and is made with our signature mechanical stretch for comfort and a silky hand feel. Contrasting polka dot in the inside back neck and cuff, exclusive to our Dragon collection. USA sizing. For other countries, please review size chart. 100% Cotton poplin. Machine wash. Men's Blue Cotton Mitchell Hunting Dogs Ice Shirt Medium Lords of Harlech